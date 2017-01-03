VMware's NFVi Push Embraces OPEN-O

VMware today announced it had joined OPEN-O, one of the multiple open source MANO projects, as part of its drive to be a major NFV-infrastructure player. VMware is already a member of Open Source Mano , another open source alternative and supports Cloudify, the TOSCA-based open source cloud orchestration and automation framework.

