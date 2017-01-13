Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Cape ANN Savings Bank
Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|Coksucker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC