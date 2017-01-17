UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20

Read more: Reuters

Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received.

