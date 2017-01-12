Ultimate Softwarea s Support Services...

Ultimate Softwarea s Support Services Win Silver in Best in Biz Awards 2016

Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business-awards program judged by members of the press and industry analysts. Ultimate is being recognized for its successful conversion to a collaborative support model in 2015.

Chicago, IL

