Trend Micro named as a leader in IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Email Security

Trend Micro Incorporated , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Email Security 2016 Vendor Assessment . "Trend Micro is placed in the Leaders category in this [year's] IDC MarketScape for making its messaging product a prominent part of its security suite, which also includes its endpoint, web, encryption, mobile, and soon network security products," according to the report.

