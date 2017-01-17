Ting Internet lights the first crazy fast fiber Internet home in Holly Springs, NC
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., Jan. 17, 2017 -- Ting, a division of Tucows , breaking with industry norms of announcing nebulous plans for gigabit fiber and then just kinda leaving it at that, is pleased to report that the first real Holly Springs customer just got real, crazy fast fiber Internet. Really.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
