The Strategic Impact Of UnitedHealth's Latest Acquisition
The deal will strategically work to deepen its presence in the sphere of ambulatory, outpatient healthcare services, particularly as a low-cost provider where there is growing demand. The deal is estimated to provide no benefit to shareholders in 2017, but will have accretive effects starting in 2018.
