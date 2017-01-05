TechXtend Promotes Kevin Askew to Vice President and General Manager
TechXtend, a leading value-added provider of safety and security, data center, client computing, disaster recovery and virtualization solutions today announced the promotion of Kevin Askew to Vice President and General Manager of TechXtend. Mr. Askew joined the company in 2010 as Senior Sales Manager and was promoted to Director of Sales in July 2011, and Senior Director of Sales in 2014.
