Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA), OptumCare to Combine

The agreement calls for the acquisition of SCA's outstanding common stock for $57.00 per share. The combination of SCA with OptumCare, Optum's primary and urgent care delivery services business working with more than 80 health plans, will position the combined organization as a comprehensive provider of ambulatory care services, while continuing expansion of SCA's network of ASCs and surgical hospitals in partnership with leading health systems, medical groups and health payers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.