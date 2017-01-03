Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA), Optum...

Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA), OptumCare to Combine

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The agreement calls for the acquisition of SCA's outstanding common stock for $57.00 per share. The combination of SCA with OptumCare, Optum's primary and urgent care delivery services business working with more than 80 health plans, will position the combined organization as a comprehensive provider of ambulatory care services, while continuing expansion of SCA's network of ASCs and surgical hospitals in partnership with leading health systems, medical groups and health payers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 6 BDS 2
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC