Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA), OptumCare to Combine
The agreement calls for the acquisition of SCA's outstanding common stock for $57.00 per share. The combination of SCA with OptumCare, Optum's primary and urgent care delivery services business working with more than 80 health plans, will position the combined organization as a comprehensive provider of ambulatory care services, while continuing expansion of SCA's network of ASCs and surgical hospitals in partnership with leading health systems, medical groups and health payers.
