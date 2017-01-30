Sophos introduces Phish Threat attack...

Sophos introduces Phish Threat attack simulator with analytics and...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Sophos introduces Phish Threat attack simulator with analytics and training to help IT organizations combat low security awareness among end-users Sophos , a global leader in network and endpoint security , today launched Sophos Phish Threat , an advanced phishing attack simulator and training solution that is fully integrated with the company's cloud-based security management platform, Sophos Central. With centralized management and automated campaign analysis, Phish Threat dramatically reduces the time and resources required to affect real change in employee behavior when faced with sophisticated and rapidly evolving cybercrime techniques.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 28 Mosaic is evil 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC