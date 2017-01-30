Sophos introduces Phish Threat attack simulator with analytics and training to help IT organizations combat low security awareness among end-users Sophos , a global leader in network and endpoint security , today launched Sophos Phish Threat , an advanced phishing attack simulator and training solution that is fully integrated with the company's cloud-based security management platform, Sophos Central. With centralized management and automated campaign analysis, Phish Threat dramatically reduces the time and resources required to affect real change in employee behavior when faced with sophisticated and rapidly evolving cybercrime techniques.

