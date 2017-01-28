Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Sees Large D...

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,938,907 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 30th total of 8,417,813 shares.

Chicago, IL

