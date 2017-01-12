Ringling Museum among establishments ...

Ringling Museum among establishments to digitize circus history

Milner Library at Illinois State University has received a $268,000 award to digitize a collection of circus route books dating back to the 19th century. The library in Normal, Illinois, announced the award Wednesday.

