Radware Research Finds Data Loss Is Top Cyber-Attack Concern

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 10, 2017 -- Radware i 1 2 , a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions ensuring the digital user experience for applications in virtual, cloud, and software-defined data centers, has found that hackers and companies agree on one thing: Data is lucrative. Radwarei 1 2s Global Application and Network Security Report 2016-2017 revealed that 49% of businesses confirmed being the subject of a cyber-ransom campaign in 2016.

