Pune: Infosys employee 'strangled to death', police arrest security guard
Rasila Raju OP, an engineer with the software major Infosys was found dead in the conference room around 8 pm on Sunday. Pune city police arrested a security guard working at the Infosys campus in connection with the murder of 25-year-old software engineer who was found 'strangled to death' in the conference room on the ninth floor of the company building in Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune on Sunday night.
