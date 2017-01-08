PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System
California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 762,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period.
