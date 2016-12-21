Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
Uru Raises $800,000 in Pre-Seed Funding to Create Computer Vision-powered, Content-aware Advertisements for Video, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality )--Uru, a company that creates computer vision-powered, content-aware advertisements for digital video and emerging mediums such as virtual and augmented reality, has secure... )--According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the beer market in Europe is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. )--The genome-based shared economy platform MyGenomeBox is officially launched at CES 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec '16
|zionist swamp
|2
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Oct '16
|PULTE is a RICO
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|Coksucker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC