Prescott Group Capital Management L.L...

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Holds Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. maintained its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,285 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Wed yidfellas v USA 3
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC