Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Spring Grove M&T Bank
On January 19 at approximately 2:10 p.m., a white male suspect robbed the M&T Bank at 33 Roths Church Road. The suspect displayed a semi-automatic handgun while wearing an old man costume mask to hide his identity.
