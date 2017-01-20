Police searching for suspect in armed...

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Spring Grove M&T Bank

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

On January 19 at approximately 2:10 p.m., a white male suspect robbed the M&T Bank at 33 Roths Church Road. The suspect displayed a semi-automatic handgun while wearing an old man costume mask to hide his identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 3
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC