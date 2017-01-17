Pluristem Receives Clearance from Germany to Initiate its...

PAD cells could potentially obtain early conditional marketing approval in Europe via the Adaptive Pathways pilot project based on positive interim efficacy data from first 125 patients HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 17, 2017 -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc . , a leading developer of placenta-based cell therapy products, today announced that Germany's health regulatory agency, the Paul Ehrlich Institute , has cleared Pluristem to begin enrollment in Germany for its pivotal Phase III trial of PLX-PAD cells to treat Critical Limb Ischemia in patients who are unsuitable for revascularization.

