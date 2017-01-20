Oracle laying off hundreds in Santa Clara
Oracle this week moved to lay off about 450 employees in its Santa Clara hardware systems division, according to a letter sent to the Employment Development Department. The news comes as the Redwood City-based giant is undergoing a broader shift away from its traditional software and hardware products, and focusing its attention on the cloud.
