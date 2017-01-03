Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces 2017 Corporate and Clinical Goals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders, today announced the company's 2017 corporate and clinical goals. These corporate and clinical goals include Phase 2 clinical trial initiation, ongoing support for the company's NARCANA Nasal Spray commercialization partnership, pursuing an uplisting to a major stock exchange and senior leadership expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at P&T Community.