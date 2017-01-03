Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces 2017...

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces 2017 Corporate and Clinical Goals

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: P&T Community

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders, today announced the company's 2017 corporate and clinical goals. These corporate and clinical goals include Phase 2 clinical trial initiation, ongoing support for the company's NARCANA Nasal Spray commercialization partnership, pursuing an uplisting to a major stock exchange and senior leadership expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at P&T Community.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 3 hr yidfellas v USA 3
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan 6 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC