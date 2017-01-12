NEWSMAKER-A driven veteran, "Chandra" signals continuity for India's Tata group

Jan 12 A three-decade veteran of the Tata conglomerate and front-runner for the top job since the day his predecessor was ousted, Natarajan Chandrasekaran is one of the group's most highly regarded executives and the man behind its best-performing unit. A former Tata intern, Chandrasekaran, known as "Chandra", is cited by employees and rivals both for the focus that got him through several marathons and for a prodigious memory.

