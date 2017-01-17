Nanometrics to Announce Fourth Quarte...

Nanometrics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 7, 2017

18 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Nanometrics Incorporated , a leading provider of advanced process control systems, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results after market close on February 7, 2017. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 4:30 PM ET.

