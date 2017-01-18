Mitek's Mobile Verify Used by Financial Services Companies Globally...

Mitek , a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, today announced several new Mobile Verify a customers from Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific including Online Home Loans Australia , Alfa Accountants and Advisors , and bitcoin platform provider BTCDirect . These and other innovative lending, accounting and currency exchange companies are using Mitek's ID authentication technology to mitigate risk by quickly and easily verifying the identities of new users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.