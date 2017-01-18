Mitek's Mobile Verify Used by Financial Services Companies Globally...
Mitek , a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, today announced several new Mobile Verify a customers from Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific including Online Home Loans Australia , Alfa Accountants and Advisors , and bitcoin platform provider BTCDirect . These and other innovative lending, accounting and currency exchange companies are using Mitek's ID authentication technology to mitigate risk by quickly and easily verifying the identities of new users.
