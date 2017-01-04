Mentor Graphics Appoints Vice President for Integrated Electrical Systems
The division primarily supports the automotive and aerospace industries, which are already challenged by the density and variety of electronic content and must now tackle emerging connectivity, electrification and security of the overall system. The division creates software for architecting, designing, manufacturing and maintaining electrical and electronic content for both original equipment manufacturers and their supply chain.
