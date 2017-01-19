Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) Stake Increased by BlackRock Group LTD
BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 81,194 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period.
