Macy's Is Closing 68 Stores While Ope...

Macy's Is Closing 68 Stores While Opening 50 Off-Price Units in Existing Stores

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheStreet.com

Buried inside an enormous press release Wednesday detailing a fresh round of store closures, Macy's said it will open 50 Backstage off-price stores and 50 Bluemercury beauty stores over the next two years. The foray into the off-price channel long dominated by TJX Companies and Ross Stores via the Backstage concept has been a particular focus of Macy's of late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec 20 Dara 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec '16 zionist swamp 2
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Oct '16 PULTE is a RICO 1
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
News Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14) Sep '16 Coksucker 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC