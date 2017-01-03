Macy's Is Closing 68 Stores While Opening 50 Off-Price Units in Existing Stores

Buried inside an enormous press release Wednesday detailing a fresh round of store closures, Macy's said it will open 50 Backstage off-price stores and 50 Bluemercury beauty stores over the next two years. The foray into the off-price channel long dominated by TJX Companies and Ross Stores via the Backstage concept has been a particular focus of Macy's of late.

