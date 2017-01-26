Lunar New Year makeover for online ga...

Lunar New Year makeover for online game Overwatch

If you are in Asia this time of year, you can't avoid Lunar New Year festivities, not even if you try to escape into one of the most popular online games. US gaming giant Blizzard Entertainment has released a special update for its newest game Overwatch in time for the festivities, and it's using China's most revered literary tale to keep players interested and boost sales.

