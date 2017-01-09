Lifeboat Distribution Makes Financing More Accessible for Channel Partners
Lifeboat Distribution, an international value added distributor for virtualization, security, business continuity and other technically sophisticated products, announced today new, accessible financing options for its channel partners. These programs offer channel partners the ability to select customizable billing features that best suit their individual needs and budgetary requirements.
