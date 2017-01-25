IUD Insertions Have Increased By 19 Percent Since the Election, According to a New Study

Immediately after the election, countless social-media posts and articles suggested women get intrauterine devices before Donald Trump took office and potentially restricted access to birth control. A new report from Vox shows that many women across the U.S. actually did rush out to get that long-acting reversible birth-control method, as IUD prescriptions and procedures increased by 19 percent between October and December 2016.

