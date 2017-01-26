It's Official: More Women Are Getting IUDs Following Trump's Election
After the election of Donald Trump, a lot of women were concerned about what would happen to the free, accessible birth control options they had under Obama's Affordable Care Act. And now that Trump has officially taken office, we know that contraceptives will no longer be co-pay free , and that the cost for getting an IUD will likely be somewhere between $400 and $900 , which would be a major expense for most women in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shape.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC