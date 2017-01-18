Is GameStop Stock a Buy?
Shares fell 8% in the day after the company announced that same-store sales in the important holiday stretch declined 18.7% compared with the prior year. Large valuation declines have pushed the stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio to roughly 6 and its dividend yield to 6.5% -- qualities that could make the stock enticing for value and income-focused investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC