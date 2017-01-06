Insight Closes Acquisition of Datalink

Insight Closes Acquisition of Datalink

Read more: GlobeNewswire

Insight Enterprises , an Intelligent Technology Solutionsa provider , announced that it has completed the acquisition of Datalink Corporation, a leading provider of IT services and enterprise data center solutions based in Eden Prairie, Minn. . The business combination strengthens Insight's position as a leading IT solutions provider with global scale and deep technical talent delivering data center solutions to clients on premise or in the cloud.

