Infosys techie from Kerala murdered; Security guard nabbed6 hours ago

Pune, Jan 30 A 26-year-old security guard has been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old woman IT professional from Infosys, who was found dead last night in a conference room of the company in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjawadi here, police said today. "On the basis of the CCTV footage from the company premises and other clues, we zeroed down on a security guard from Assam, who after the incident, fled and now has been held in Mumbai," said Arun Waikar, the senior police inspector with Hinjawadi Police Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.