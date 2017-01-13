Infosys profit up 7% amid IT shift
Infosys Ltd. on Friday reported a 7% rise in its fiscal third-quarter net profit as it aims to increasingly offer more sophisticated technological services. Bangalore-based Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter by sales after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., said profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 stood at 37.08 billion rupees , compared with 34.65 billion rupees a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|Coksucker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC