Infosys profit up 7% amid IT shift

Infosys Ltd. on Friday reported a 7% rise in its fiscal third-quarter net profit as it aims to increasingly offer more sophisticated technological services. Bangalore-based Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter by sales after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., said profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 stood at 37.08 billion rupees , compared with 34.65 billion rupees a year earlier.

