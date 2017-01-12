IHS Markit Names BroadSoft The UCaaS Platform Global Market Share Leader

BroadSoft, Inc. , has been identified by IHS Markit as the global Unified Communications as a Service platform leader, with 38% of the total worldwide UCaaS seats running on its platforms , as of the second quarter of 2016. According to the IHS study, the BroadSoft UCaaS global market leadership position places it ahead of its closest competitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.