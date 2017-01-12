IHS Markit Names BroadSoft The UCaaS ...

IHS Markit Names BroadSoft The UCaaS Platform Global Market Share Leader

BroadSoft, Inc. , has been identified by IHS Markit as the global Unified Communications as a Service platform leader, with 38% of the total worldwide UCaaS seats running on its platforms , as of the second quarter of 2016. According to the IHS study, the BroadSoft UCaaS global market leadership position places it ahead of its closest competitors.

