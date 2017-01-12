Hanford lab contractor earns 88 percent of incentive pay

The new contractor performing work at Hanford's 222-S Laboratory has been awarded 88 percent of the possible incentive pay available for its first 10 months of work. Wastren Advantage Inc. will receive $125,782 out of a possible $142,771 for its work in fiscal 2016, according to a scorecard released by the Department of Energy.

