GoToConference Delivers Instant Collaboration for Dispersed Teams

GoToConference combines in-room hardware with GoToMeeting video conferencing in a single solution, offering a new way for teams to instantly conduct both impromptu and scheduled meetings from the conference room. Businesses are increasingly incorporating small working spaces into their offices for team huddles, but with employees increasingly dispersed in different locations, organizations need a simple and affordable meeting solution that supports anytime teamwork, despite geographical barriers.

