G2 Investment Partners Managem Purchases 8,656 Shares of Datawatch Corporation (DWCH) Stock

Datawatch Corporation major shareholder G2 Investment Partners Managem acquired 8,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,031.68.

