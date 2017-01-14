From Hardware Emulation to High-Frequency Trading Riding the FPGA Wave
In an interview with Lauro Rizzatti, former CEO of EVE, Luc Burgun, explains how he crossed the bridge between hardware emulation and high-frequency trading. It's long been assumed that Electronic Design Automation software and hardware could be applied to market segments other than semiconductor design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC