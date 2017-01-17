Fraud for online holiday sales spikes by 31%
Fraud attempts on digital retail sales jumped 31% from Thanksgiving to Dec. 31 over the previous year, according to a survey of purchasing data from ACI Worldwide. The fraud increase was based on hundreds of millions of online transactions with major merchants globally.
