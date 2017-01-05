Fortemedia Licenses Tensilica Fusion ...

Fortemedia Licenses Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP for Use in Always-On Smart Microphone Processor

By configuring the Fusion F1 DSP to efficiently support voice processing and context-aware sensor fusion, Fortemedia's latest solution will enable features such as automatic screen shutoff and ringer volume boost while devices are carried in pockets or purses, automatic reading of messages upon entering a car, and ultra-low-power voice triggering. "The integration of Tensilica's Fusion F1 DSP into our latest generation SAM101 DSP enables us to offer an extremely low-power solution with improved sensor fusion and voice triggering functions for always-on applications in the consumer market," said , vice president, advanced hardware architecture at Fortemedia.

