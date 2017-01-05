Fortemedia Licenses Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP for Use in Always-On Smart Microphone Processor
By configuring the Fusion F1 DSP to efficiently support voice processing and context-aware sensor fusion, Fortemedia's latest solution will enable features such as automatic screen shutoff and ringer volume boost while devices are carried in pockets or purses, automatic reading of messages upon entering a car, and ultra-low-power voice triggering. "The integration of Tensilica's Fusion F1 DSP into our latest generation SAM101 DSP enables us to offer an extremely low-power solution with improved sensor fusion and voice triggering functions for always-on applications in the consumer market," said , vice president, advanced hardware architecture at Fortemedia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec '16
|zionist swamp
|2
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Oct '16
|PULTE is a RICO
|1
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|Coksucker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC