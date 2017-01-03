FinancialForce appoints former Salesforce exec as CEO
Tod Nielsen, formerly executive vice president of platform at Salesforce and CEO of Heroku, will be appointed to the position of president and CEO of FinancialForce. Jeremy Roche , now the former CEO of FinancialForce is due to change position and serve as founder and special advisor to the management team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aurora Era-Banner.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Fri
|BDS
|2
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Fri
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec 20
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
|Infosys CEO Shibulal turns a real estate tycoon (Jun '14)
|Sep '16
|Coksucker
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC