FinancialForce appoints former Salesforce exec as CEO

Tod Nielsen, formerly executive vice president of platform at Salesforce and CEO of Heroku, will be appointed to the position of president and CEO of FinancialForce. Jeremy Roche , now the former CEO of FinancialForce is due to change position and serve as founder and special advisor to the management team.

