Euclid Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sony Corp.
Euclid Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sony Corp. by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,549 shares during the period.
