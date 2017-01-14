EU mergers and takeovers
Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: -- EP Investment and EP Investment II to jointly acquire Czech utility Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. -- Hitachi Chemical Company and Italy's Fiamm to form joint venture in automotive and industrial lead-acid batteries -- Japan's NKT Cables to acquire Swiss power and automation company ABB's high voltage cable business -- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere -- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and Cellino to create a joint venture Steelcame Srl active in industrial sheet metal workshop and steel distribution -- Austria's Alpha Bank and investment management firm Centerbridge to take joint control of debt management service coordinator Kaican -- REI Germany Cross Docks, a unit of NN Group, and CBRE Group ... (more)
