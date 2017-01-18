DoubleHorn Awarded Texas Department o...

DoubleHorn Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources SaaS Contract

Read more: GlobeNewswire

DoubleHorn, a leading Cloud Services Brokerage, announced today that they have been awarded a Texas Department of Information Resources SaaS contract. This contract enables DoubleHorn to provide Software-as-a-Service to state and local government agencies, public education, and other public entities throughout the state of Texas.

Chicago, IL

