DoubleHorn Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources SaaS Contract
DoubleHorn, a leading Cloud Services Brokerage, announced today that they have been awarded a Texas Department of Information Resources SaaS contract. This contract enables DoubleHorn to provide Software-as-a-Service to state and local government agencies, public education, and other public entities throughout the state of Texas.
