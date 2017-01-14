Dealertrack aims to introduce 'seamless, easy' F&I platform
Arranging indirect financing for a vehicle is complicated. A dealership's finance and insurance manager has to juggle multiple computer programs at once, entering consumer information into credit applications, checking off compliance mandates and reviewing possible incentive offerings, among other tasks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC