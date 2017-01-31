Datawatch to Host Investor Day on Mar...

Datawatch to Host Investor Day on March 1st in New York City

Datawatch Corporation , a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast data analytics solutions, today announced that the Company will host its inaugural Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. The event will provide the investment community with a strategic overview of Datawatch's markets and solutions, its go-to-market strategy, product demonstrations and the opportunity to meet with Datawatch senior management.

