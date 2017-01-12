CVC Capital in the lead to acquire MSC Software - sources
Jan 12 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is in advanced talks to acquire MSC Software Corp, a U.S. company that makes simulation computer programs, for more than $800 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. A successful deal would vindicate the buyout strategy of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which pushed MSC to explore a sale in 2008, and then partnered with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group one year later to take it private for $360 million.
