Citrix bolsters virtualization wares; integration with Microsoft Azure
Citrix and Microsoft are strengthening a long-standing partnership by making it easier for customers to use Citrix's application and desktop virtualization products, as well as control a fleet of mobile devices, in the Microsoft Azure cloud. Citrix has kicked off its annual partner Summit in Anaheim this week with news of the expanded pact with Microsoft.
